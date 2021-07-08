Hat Tricks Tab Dave MacIsaac as FPHL Head Coach

DANBURY, CT - Dave MacIsaac will be the third head coach in Danbury Hat Tricks franchise history. MacIsaac hails from Cambridge, Mass. and returns to Danbury after spending time in the Hat City as a player and coach in the 2000s.

"I just want to thank the Diamond brothers, Herm [Sorcher], Chris [Buonanno], Colton [Orr] and Billy [McCreary] for giving me the opportunity," MacIsaac said. "I look forward to getting up there, putting a great team on the ice, and hopefully winning a championship."

Hat Tricks general manager, Billy McCreary is extremely happy with the fit between MacIsaac and the organization.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome 'Diamond Dave' back to Danbury and look forward to continuing our march towards a 2022 FPHL championship," McCreary said. "When selecting our next head coach, it was important for us to not only identify an individual that embodies who we stand for as an organization, but to also find a coach who is passionate about bringing a championship back to the city of Danbury."

MacIsaac brings extensive hockey experience behind the bench. He contributed to a 42-1-2 record for the University of Maine National Championship team in the 1992-93 season.

He played 13 professional seasons following his college career, including a run to the Calder Cup with the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1997-1998.

MacIsaac was named captain on seven different teams he was a part of, a testament to his physicality and determination on the ice.

He wants to bring that same physicality and intensity to the Hat Tricks.

"I know Section 102 likes a tough team, so we're going to try and get some toughness in there," MacIsaac said. "They are one of the best group of fans anywhere in hockey. I know they like excitement in their games. We want to give them something to get riled up for."

In 2008-09, MacIsaac led the Danbury Mad Hatters to a 30-18-2 record in his first season as a head coach. His stint behind the bench marked his return to Danbury after spending 2004 to 2006 as a player for the Danbury Trashers.

After his spell as head coach of the Mad Hatters, he coached the Louisiana IceGators in the SPHL for two seasons. As the general manager and head coach of the IceGators, MacIsaac signed goaltender Scott Darling to his first professional contract. Darling went on to be the first and only player to make it to the NHL from the SPHL.

MacIsaac is well-traveled in his career spending time playing in Italy and Russia as well as coaching in Iceland.

The Hat Tricks will drop the puck in October for MacIsaac's first game behind the bench.

