Hat Tricks Announce Opening Weekend Promotions

The Danbury Hat Tricks Opening Weekend will be highlighted by a 2019-20 East Division banner and Halloween costume contest.

When the Hat Tricks open their season on October 29th and 30th against the Port Huron Prowlers, Hat Tricks fans will have a lot to be excited about.

On Friday, October 29th, the 2019-20 East Division Champion Hat Tricks will be honored with a pregame ceremony and banner unveiling.

The Hat Tricks inaugural season was one to remember. Danbury won the Federal Prospects Hockey League East Division title, going on a run that included an 11-game win streak and countless memories in Danbury Arena.

On Saturday, October 30th, the Danbury Hat Tricks will be hosting a Halloween costume contest for fans of all ages.

There will be two competitions, one for kids and one for adults. All kids 15 and under can pre-register for the kids contest and receive a complimentary ticket here: https://www.danburyhattricks.com/halloween-costume-contest

After the first period, fans will be invited out onto the ice. The contestant with the best costume as voted on by the fans will win a new Xbox.

All fans 21 and over are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the game as well. At the end of the second period, the contestant with the best costume as voted on by the fans will receive a $100 gift card to our brand-new Axe Tricks lounge, which will be opening on October 29th.

Register for the adult Halloween costume contest here: https://www.danburyhattricks.com/adult-costume-contest

For more information about Hat Tricks tickets or the Opening Weekend promotions contact Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com

