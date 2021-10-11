Season Ticket Pick-Up Party & Scrimmage Game Set for October 21

Okay Wolves Fans the wait is over. Mark your calendars and save the date, October 21 at the Watertown Municipal Arena, we will have our Season Ticket Pick-Up Party. Starting at 5:30pm Get a tour of the locker room, Meet and Greet Wolves Players and Staff, Then hang around and watch your wolves in a Blue & Gray Scrimmage Game. Game Is Open to the public $2 a ticket, Season Ticket holders are FREE. Remember to help us to be able to provide a full healthy and exciting season, must wear mask if not fully vaccinated.

