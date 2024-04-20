Hat Tricks Force Game 3, Best Rockers 4-2 on Road

April 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

FRASER, MI - The Hat Tricks knocked off the Rockers 4-2 on Saturday night in the second game of the best-of-three Empire Division Semifinals to create a win-and-advance scenario on Sunday. Rookie Kolby Johnson's second goal of the game at 4:21 of the third period proved to be the game-winner while Jonny Ruiz added an insurance tally, shorthanded, at 17:09 to thwart Motor City's comeback attempt.

At 14:23 of the first period, Johnson corralled the puck at the right circle and roofed it over the left shoulder of Rockers' netminder Trevor Babin to open the scoring in a must-win Game 2 for the Hat Tricks.

7:22 through the second, Motor City forward TJ Sneath, who scored the overtime game-winner in Game 1 on Friday, deflected a point shot past Danbury's goaltender Conor McCollum to even the score at 1-1. Five minutes later, Daniel McKitrick ripped a shot from the left circle over the glove of Babin and bar down to put the Hat Tricks back in the lead.

4:20 into the third frame, Johnson notched his second of the game on a wrist shot from the far side to push the lead to two. Two minutes later, the Rockers responded when defenseman Josh Colten wristed a point shot off of a Hat Trick and in. With time winding down and the Rockers on the power play with under three minutes remaining, Ruiz roofed a short-handed backhander over Babin's glove for the insurance goal to extend the lead to 4-2.

Hat Tricks netminder Connor McCollum stopped 34 of 36 shots while Babin allowed 4 goals on 30 shots.

The third and final game of the opening round series is Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Big Boy Arena in Fraser, Michigan. The winner advances to the second round against top-seeded Binghamton.

