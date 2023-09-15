Hartford Wolf Pack Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale Monday, September 18th

HARTFORD, CT - Single-game tickets for 35 of the Hartford Wolf Pack's 36 regular season home games at the XL Center in downtown Hartford, Connecticut will go on sale this Monday, September 18th, at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the Wolf Pack's 2,000th regular season game on Friday, February 9th, 2024, will go on sale at a later date.

The Wolf Pack begin their 2023-24 home schedule on Friday, October 20th, when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town for the annual home opener. Fans in attendance that night will receive a Wolf Pack rally towel courtesy of Carvel and CM Concessions.

Home Opener weekend concludes on Saturday, October 21st when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Fans in attendance that night will receive a 2023-24 Wolf Pack magnet schedule courtesy of Pepsi. In addition, fans will get the chance to skate on the XL Center ice following the contest during our first postgame skate of the season.

The full regular season schedule and promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season can be found at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

In addition to single-game tickets, specialty packs are currently on sale for the 2023-24 Wolf Pack season. Fans can purchase packages like the Young Professionals Pack and CT-DOT Family Value Packs online now. Fans can also purchase the Pucks 'N Paws and Hockey 'N Hops starting this Monday.

For more ticket information, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets.

