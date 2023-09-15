Belleville Sens Pleased to Announce the Return of CAA Chuck-A-Puck

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce that CAA Chuck-a-Puck is returning for another season!

The Senators will run CAA Chuck-a-Puck activations at ten home games this season, giving community teams, organizations, and charities a chance to raise some money and be involved in game day fun.

Last season, the CAA Chuck-a-Puck program helped eleven local organizations raise $37,007.10 towards their unique causes.

Due to the success and popularity of the CAA Chuck-a-Puck program the 2023-24 season has already been filled with our previous waitlists now being accommodated.

We still ask that interested groups fill out an application form and provide background on their cause, why they would like to be involved in the program and how they plan to use the money that is raised.

Please note that accepted groups will be placed on a waitlist for next season and will be contacted in case one of the currently approved groups is unable to fulfill their commitment.

Chosen groups will be notified and assigned a game date and will also be provided with a toolkit to sell ticket packages leading up to that game.

Each team is responsible for selling a minimum of 100 tickets and puck packages ahead of their respective game, giving a head start on fundraising.

Teams who sell at least 1,000 pucks will be awarded a cheque for $1,000 from CAA on their Chuck-a-Puck game day.

On game day, selected groups will be provided with all the resources needed to sell the rest of their pucks and raise as much money as possible. That includes dedicated booth space within CAA Arena to set up and tell fans more about your team, organization, charity, or cause.

Single-game tickets are now on sale and available for purchase through Belleville Senators Ticket Hub. If you wish to learn more about our ticket options or are interested in becoming a Season Seat Member, please book an appointment with one of our account executives to tour the CAA Arena and find your seats. Please click here or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

