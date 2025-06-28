Hartford Athletic vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Michael Bryant scored the decisive penalty kick in a shootout after Matt Sheldon's second goal of the night in second-half stoppage time had pulled Detroit City FC level in a 2-2 draw against Hartford Athletic in Group 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Trinity Health Stadium.
Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2025
- Rising Ride High-Octane Attack to 5-4 Win Over Texoma FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Birmingham Legion FC Falls in Penalty Kicks, Earns Road Point - Birmingham Legion FC
- Jacquesson Fires Hounds to Jäger Cup Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sulte Saves Dramatic Shootout Victory - Indy Eleven
- Athletic Remain Undefeated in Jägermeister Cup After 2-2 Draw - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity's Home Game against North Carolina Postponed to 6 p.m. Sunday - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Athletic Remain Undefeated in Jägermeister Cup After 2-2 Draw
- Hartford Eyes Third Jägermeister Cup Win at Home against Detroit
- Hartford Athletic Joins Hartford Public Library for Third Edition of Summer Reading Sundays Presented by M&T Bank
- Hartford Down Loudoun United in Dominant 3-0 Victory
- Athletic Looks to Earn Three Points against Third Place Loudoun United