Harrisburg Heat vs. St. Louis Ambush - 2.1.24

February 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat YouTube Video







Dom Francis and the Harrisburg Heat travel to the gateway to the Midwest to take on Franck Tayou and the St. Louis Ambush

Live from Family Arena in St. Charles, MO

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.