Harrisburg Heat Sign Noe Favila, First Round Draft Pick from MASL Combine

November 5, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Harrisburg Heat are thrilled to announce the signing of Noe Favila, the team's first-round draft pick from the recent MASL (Major Arena Soccer League) Combine. Known for his dynamic play and technical skills, Favila made a strong impression at the Combine, standing out as one of the top players in the event.

Favila brings with him two years of experience from Empire, where he showcased his potential and continued to develop as a competitive player. This experience, combined with his outstanding Combine performance, positions him as an exciting new asset for the Heat.

"We are thrilled to sign Noe Favila to a contract," said Pat Healey, Head Coach for the Harrisburg Heat. "He was the best player at the MASL Combine last week. Playing two years in Empire will help his development. You always see a big jump for players coming into their third year in the league. We know he will be able to contribute right away."

Favila himself expressed his eagerness to join the team and connect with Heat fans. "I'm very excited to join the Harrisburg Heat and meet the new fans," Favila shared. "I can't wait to get back on the turf and compete."

With Favila's signing, the Harrisburg Heat reinforce their commitment to building a strong team for the upcoming MASL season. Fans can look forward to seeing this promising young talent in action as he brings his energy, skill, and dedication to the Harrisburg roster.

The Harrisburg Heat will kick off the season on December 8th against the Baltimore Blast in Baltimore. Mark your calendars for our Home Opener Weekend on December 21st and 22nd! For ticket information, please visit harrisburgheat.com/tickets/.

