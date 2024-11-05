Empire Re-Signs Long-Time Defender Jose Gonzalez

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today announced they have added Jose Gonzalez to their roster for the upcoming Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. The move sees Empire re-sign yet another player who was with the club during the most successful stretch in its history. Jose, who is the older brother of former Ontario Fury (today's Strykers) star and current San Diego Sockers attacker Charlie Gonzalez, joins after most prominently helping Empire to the 2021 Ron Newman Cup final series.

Jose Gonzalez's contract is valid through the 2025-26 MASL season. The 32-year-old is among the longest-tenured players on the roster, with team captain Israel "Izzy" Sesay ranking first in the category.

"I love that things are coming full circle for me," said Gonzalez in reflecting on his return to the highest level of indoor soccer in the world. "After taking a break to focus on other aspects of my life, this feels like coming home. I'm thrilled to reconnect with some of the fans who have supported us from day one and to take the field with some of my teammates from my initial stint with the Fury, such as Izzy, Robert (Palmer) and Claysson (De Lima). My goal is to play a significant part in getting us back into the playoffs. This region deserves a winning team."

Reigning MASL Defender of the Year Palmer and 2021 MASL Goalkeeper of the Year De Lima both re-joined Empire over the summer.

Born in Mexico, Jose Gonzalez came to Los Angeles County as a child and grew up in the city of Lancaster. After playing locally for Quartz Hill High School and elite youth club South Bay Force Brazil, he went on to compete with Taft College and then Cal State San Bernardino. The Mexican-American, who first laced up for the Ontario Fury in 2016, enjoyed arguably his best MASL campaign in 2017-18, taking the field a total of 20 times. In 2021, he appeared five times in the postseason as his side narrowly missed out on claiming the league crown against rival San Diego.

"We've identified the unintended consequences of the sweeping changes we made last year," said the Strykers' executive vice president, Jimmy Nordberg, who served as head coach for most of Gonzalez's previous campaigns with the team. "Our struggles were largely due to a shortage of experience and leadership, which is why we're thrilled to add back another veteran who is proud and eager to fight for the crest. Jose knows this organization and provides the kind of calming presence we need. He is a key acquisition for us."

