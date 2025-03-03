Harris to Join Trash Pandas Broadcast Team

March 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are pleased to announce the addition of Southern League veteran Chris Harris to its broadcast booth. The two-time winner of the Southern League's Broadcaster of the Year will partner with Director of Broadcasting Josh Caray for the 2025 season.

"I am thrilled to join the best brand in minor league baseball and to be part of an organization that sets a standard for excellence in the industry", says Harris. "I have always had a special appreciation for Huntsville, Madison, and the entire Tennessee Valley Region. I look forward to partnering with Josh in the booth to deliver the best coverage to our fantastic fans in minor league baseball."

Harris brings a wealth of knowledge regarding the Southern League to the Trash Pandas, having called games for 15 seasons across three minor league organizations. The Lexington, TN native got his start with the nearby Jackson/West Tennessee Diamond Jaxx from 2009-14. From there, he took his abilities to Biloxi where he was the Shuckers inaugural broadcaster from 2015-17. Harris had spent the last seven seasons with the Mississippi Braves and surpassed a milestone last season when he called his 2,000th minor league game.

"This was a no-brainer", says Caray. "Chris is one of the most respected broadcasters in the game. Not only does he have a tremendous knowledge of the League, but he also brings so many talents from outside the broadcast booth that make our organization stronger. He's a terrific broadcaster, and an even better person. The Rocket City Trash Pandas are a better organization with the hiring of Chris Harris."

Among his many accomplishments, Harris holds a place in Huntsville baseball lore. He was, technically, the final voice of the Huntsville Stars in 2015. When the team announced its move to Biloxi the year before, construction fell behind on the Shuckers stadium forcing the Brewers affiliate to spend the first two months of 2015 away from home. The Shuckers "home" games those first two months were played at Joe Davis Stadium until the ballpark in Biloxi was finally finished. He was on the call on May 25, 2015, as the Huntsville Stars/Biloxi Shuckers defeated Birmingham in a rain-shortened 7-2 game.

He also co-broadcast the 2010 All-Star Game at Joe Davis Stadium with then-Stars, now Chicago Cubs, broadcaster Alex Cohen.

Harris got his start in baseball as a player. He was a two-way star for Motlow Community College, Memphis and finally Bethel University where he graduated.

In addition to baseball, he has called other sports during the offseason working as a freelance football and men's/women's basketball broadcaster for Southern Miss, Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas State, Alabama, and Mississippi State.

Harris and Caray can be heard this season on the Home of the Trash Pandas, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-HD2. All 138 broadcasts will begin 15 minutes before the first pitch with the pregame show. Each contest can also be heard via the MILB Gameday App. For the fifth season, all home games can be seen on WAAY The Grio as well as a subscription to the MILB.TV package.

The Trash Pandas will open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4 against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Fans can go to tptix.com for single game tickets, which are available now for the Trash Pandas 2025 season. For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

