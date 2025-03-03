Beach Chickens, King Cakes Set to Return in 2025, First Promotions Revealed

March 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced today that the Biloxi Beach Chickens and Biloxi King Cakes will return in 2025, continuing after a highlight-filled 2024 season at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers will transform into the King Cakes on Saturday, April 12, Saturday, May 24 and Saturday, June 21. The Beach Chickens will also return on Saturday, June 7, Saturday, July 12 and Saturday, July 26. Fans can purchase merchandise or by visiting the Shuckers Shop at Keesler Federal Park. The promotions are highlighted by a Jacob Misiorowski Beach Chickens Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union for the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, July 26.

"We couldn't be happier to announce the return of the beloved Beach Chickens and King Cakes," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "They were beloved by players and fans in 2024, and we're looking forward to seeing them in action during our 10 th anniversary season."

The following promotions will also be held during those nights;

SATURDAY, APRIL 12 : King Cakes Crossbody Bag presented by Concecuh Sausage (First 1,000 fans)

SATURDAY, MAY 24 : King Cakes Drink Sleeve presented by Beau Rivage (1,500)

SATURDAY, JUNE 7 : Beach Chickens Jersey Koozie presented by Daigle A/C and Heating (1,000)

SATURDAY, JUNE 21 : King Cakes Blanket presented by Beau Rivage (1,500)

SATURDAY, JULY 12 : Beach Chickens Straw Hat Giveaway presented by Farm Families of Mississippi (1,000)

SATURDAY, JULY 26 : Jacob Misiorowski Beach Chickens Bobblehead presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union (1,000)

ABOUT THE KING CAKES :

Mardi Gras has a special spot in Biloxi's history. Since the first parade in 1908, over 110 years ago, Mardi Gras celebrations have been an integral part of the culture across the Coast. Being the birthplace of Mardi Gras celebrations in Mississippi, the city of Biloxi and the Coast have a special place in the holiday's history. The logo set, designed by the award-winning studio, Brandiose, includes a king cake primary logo along with secondary marks with various Mardi Gras-themed accessories. The jersey also features beads as striping, continuing with the Mardi Gras theme.

ABOUT THE BEACH CHICKENS :

The Biloxi Beach Chickens honor the fun-loving seagulls that claim the Coast's beaches as home. Along with the primary Beach Chicken logo, the set includes an alternate logo and a beach-themed jersey for the occasion, all designed by the award-winning studio, Brandiose.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

ABOUT THE BILOXI SHUCKERS :

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers are members of the Southern League and play at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. For more information please visit biloxishuckers.com and follow us on Twitter @biloxishuckers and at facebook.com/biloxishuckers.

ABOUT SHUCKERS BASEBALL, LLC :

Shuckers Baseball, LLC is a MS entity owned and operated by John Tracy. Shuckers Baseball operates the Biloxi Shuckers baseball franchise, including operating Keesler Federal Park for Biloxi Shuckers minor league baseball games and other entertainment and recreational events.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.