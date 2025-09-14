Harris Threads the Needle for His 200th TD Pass: CFL

Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Trevor Harris squeaks it through coverage to achieve his 200th passing TD. KeeSean Johnson delivered it to the end zone to provide a spark to the Riders.







