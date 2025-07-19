Sports stats

Harris Goes DEEP to Kick Things off for the Visitors: CFL

July 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Trevor Harris sends it 50-yards to silence the Lions crowd. This ended a quick 80 yard drive on the Riders first possession.
