Harris Goes DEEP to Kick Things off for the Visitors: CFL
July 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Trevor Harris sends it 50-yards to silence the Lions crowd. This ended a quick 80 yard drive on the Riders first possession.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.