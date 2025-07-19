Harris and Meyers Make It Happen AGAIN: CFL
July 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Trevor Harris leads another quick drive to start the second half, eventually finding Dohnte Meyers down the sideline.
