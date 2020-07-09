Harbor Park to Host Sports Turf Field Day

July 9, 2020 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release





The Norfolk Tides and Horizon Distributors will be offering a Sports Turf Field Day at Harbor Park on Wednesday, July 22nd. Open to all levels of sports turf management, this FREE community event is designed to provide education and training to those looking for guidance on how to deal with sports fields that may have been neglected or abandoned during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're thrilled that we can lend our expertise to those looking for a little help in getting their playing fields back to normal" said Tides Head Groundskeeper Kenny Magner. "This free event can really help anyone interested in getting the most out of their facility - from a Little League field all the way up to a college sports complex."

"This community event is something we're extremely excited to take part in" said Steven Geller of Horizon Distributors. "When sports do get the go-ahead to open back up, we want those athletes to play on the best fields possible. This event will help turf managers in Hampton Roads be better equipped to have facilities they can be proud of."

Registration will begin at 9 am on July 22nd, with a trade show in Harbor Park's left field parking lot from 9 am - 10 am. From 10 am to noon there will be training and education, with a free lunch provided from 12:00 - 12:30. The event will wrap up with a question and answer session which will end at approximately 2:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 9, 2020

Harbor Park to Host Sports Turf Field Day - Norfolk Tides

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.