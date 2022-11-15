Handelsman Named Bucks Field Manager

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced the hiring of Darrell Handelsman the team's field manager for the 2023 season. Handelsman previously managed Waterloo from 1999 to 2002, accumulating a 160-108 record, making the Northwoods League Playoffs each season, becoming the second winningest manager in Bucks history, and winning the 2002 NWL Championship.

"This is a great opportunity to return to a place that's always been special to me," said Handelsman. "Waterloo has some of the best and most knowledgeable fans in the entire league. I'm looking forward to getting back in the NWL and competing against the best of the best. I want to thank general manager Dan Corbin and team ownership for the opportunity, and I can't wait to get started."

A veteran manager in summer-collegiate baseball, Handelsman holds 755 career wins with six different teams in a career spanning 20-plus seasons. Prior stops include the Kenosha Kroakers (NWL, 1997-98), Waterloo Bucks (NWL, 1999-2002), Madison Mallards (NWL, 2003-04), Fayetteville SwampDogs (Coastal Plain League, 2005-13), and Alton River Dragons (Prospect League, 2021-22). Last season, Handelsman led Alton to the Prospect League Championship Series.

Handelsman currently ranks second in NWL regular season wins with 409 and is the winningest postseason manager in league history with 12 victories. In addition, Handelsman has won two NWL titles, earning trophies with the Bucks in 2002 and Madison in 2004.

"I'm extremely excited to announce that Darrell's back!" said Bucks general manager Dan Corbin. "I've had the pleasure of knowing Darrell since our paths crossed in 2002 and we have maintained a relationship ever since. The timing of our organization's reunion with one of the winningest NWL managers is perfect. Our fans will love Darrell's managerial style and his coaching experience speaks for itself."

Handelsman played collegiately at San Francisco State University. His coaching career began as an assistant at Los Angeles Valley College, followed by New Mexico Highlands University, Cochise College, San Jose State University, and Centenary College. Handelsman currently resides in Roseville, Minnesota.

WATERLOO BUCKS MANAGERIAL RECORDS

MANAGER RECORD AWARD YEAR

Eric Snider 161-86 1996 - NWL CHAMPIONSHIP, 1ST/2ND HALF CHAMPS 1995-98

1996 - NWL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

1997 - NWL RUNNERS UP, 2ND HALF CHAMPS

1998 - 1ST/2ND HALF CHAMPS

Darrell Handelsman 160-108 1999 - 2ND HALF CHAMPS 1999-2002

2000 - NWL RUNNERS-UP, 1ST HALF CHAMPS

2000 - NWL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

2001 - 1ST HALF CHAMPS

2001 - NWL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

2002 - NWL CHAMPIONSHIP, 2ND HALF CHAMPS

