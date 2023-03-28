Hammons Field Purchase Final, City of Springfield Now Owns Stadium and Adjacent Parking Lots

Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to share the City of Springfield's announcement today that the City's purchase of Hammons Field has been finalized.

The City of Springfield is the new owner of Hammons Field and the parking lots across Trafficway from the ballpark. More information about parking is coming soon.

The purchase also activates a 15-year lease extension for the Springfield Cardinals, ensuring that Hammons Field will be the home of Cardinals Baseball for years to come!

The Cardinals kick off the season with Opening Day on Thursday, April 6 at Hammons Field, featuring the Price Cutter & Bar-S Foods Commemorative Print Poster Schedule Giveaway (2,000), an Opening Day Fireworks Celebration and Thirsty Thursday drink specials on all adult beverages all game for fans 21+. First Pitch on Thursday, April 6 is 6:35pm, gates open at 5:35pm.

Individual Game Tickets, RED Access Memberships and Group Outings are all available right now for the 2023 season by visiting www.springfieldcardinals.com or by calling (417) 863-0395.

