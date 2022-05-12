Hammerheads Keep Winning Streak Alive Thursday

The Jupiter Hammerheads earn their third win of the series after beating the Bradenton Marauders 5-0 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Another strong pitching performance and appearances from two rehabbers with the Miami Marlins stole the show at The Dean.

Both Jose Devers and Brian Anderson were in Thursday's starting lineup for the Hammerheads. Devers batted lead-off and started at second base before being replaced by Ian Lewis. The 2019 FSL All-Star scored a run and went 1-3 on the night. Anderson batted second and was the starting third baseman for the Hammerheads. The righty slugger suited up for the Hammerheads a combined 181 games in 2015-2016 on his way to becoming a fixture with the Marlins. Anderson ended his night 1-2 with a run scored, RBI, and two walks.

The pitching on Thursday night was stellar by the Hammerheads. The Jupiter staff limited Bradenton to just two hits on the evening. Led by starter Justin Fall, who earned his first win of the season. The lefty pitched six innings of one-hit baseball and struck out four batters.

Out of the bullpen, Edison Suriel pitched two innings and allowed just one hit. The Dominican native lowered his ERA to 0.79 on the season and hasn't allowed a run since April 23rd. Chandler Jozwiak closed out the game for Jupiter. The Texas A&M product pitched a perfect ninth inning and tallied two strikeouts.

At the plate, the Hammerheads used a four-run third inning to fuel the win. Brady Allen forced a walk to score Javeon Cody with the bases loaded. Then Cristhian Rodriguez reached safely on a fielder's choice while Devers scored on an error by Bradenton. Another bases-loaded walk, this time to Zach Zubia, brought in the third run. Finally, Allen scored after Jorge Caballero was hit by a pitch with the bases still full. Anderson would tack on one more in the bottom of the fourth to give Jupiter their fifth and final run of the night.

The Hammerheads will look to get another win against the Marauders on Friday night at RDCS.

