Hammerheads Announce 2024 Schedule

JUPITER - After winning their first Florida State League title in franchise history, the Jupiter Hammerheads will open their 2024 campaign against their Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium partners the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday, April 5th. The Hammerheads will make their home debut with fans on Wednesday, April 10th when the St. Lucie Mets visit town.

The 132-game season will feature 66 total home games spanning 12 homestands. Seven different teams will be visiting the Hammerheads this upcoming season. The East Division, made up of the Cardinals, Mets, and Daytona Tortugas, will all be making multiple trips to Jupiter. The Hammerheads will also host four of the six teams in the West Division as the Dunedin Blue Jays, Clearwater Threshers, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, and the Tampa Tarpons are all slated to make the cross-state trip.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will continue to welcome fans on games from Wednesday through Saturday, with the exception of the first few days in July.

Jupiter and the stadium will be announcing their 2024 promotional calendar at a later time.

Fans will be able to purchase Florida State League Season Tickets, Group Packages, Flex Packs, and other season-long ticket packages at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium's annual Fan Fest celebration on January 6, 2024. Not only will tickets go on sale, but fans who visit the stadium that day will have the chance to play catch on the field, enjoy free food, and get exclusive stadium tours.

Schedule and game times are subject to change. Be sure to follow the Jupiter Hammerheads on social media for all scheduling updates.

