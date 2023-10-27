Cardinals Announce 2024 Schedule

PALM BEACH - After the second straight year competing in the Florida State League playoffs, the Palm Beach Cardinals will kick off their 2024 season opener at home against their Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium neighbors, the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday, April 5th.

The 132-game season will feature 66 total home games spanning 12 homestands. Eight different teams will be visiting the Cardinals this upcoming season. The East Division, made up of the Hammerheads, St. Lucie Mets, and Daytona Tortugas, will all be making multiple trips to Palm Beach. The Cardinals will also host five of the six teams in the West Division as the Dunedin Blue Jays, Clearwater Threshers, Tampa Tarpons, Bradenton Marauders, and the Lakeland Flying Tigers are all slated to make the cross-state trip.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will continue to welcome fans to games from Wednesday through Saturday.

The Cardinals and the stadium will be announcing their 2024 promotional calendar at a later time.

Fans will be able to purchase Florida State League Season Tickets, Group Packages, Flex Packs, and other season-long ticket packages at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium's annual Fan Fest celebration on January 6, 2024. Not only will tickets go on sale, but fans who visit the stadium that day will have the chance to play catch on the field, enjoy free food, and get exclusive stadium tours.

Schedule and game times are subject to change. Be sure to follow the Palm Beach Cardinals on social media for all scheduling updates.

