Halloween with the Hooks this Thursday

October 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release


CORPUS CHRISTI - Calling all ghouls and goblins on the hunt for Halloween candy, Thursday, October 24 is Halloween with the Hooks at Whataburger Field! The free event, presented by H-E-B, is from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. Guests are encouraged to donate to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

In addition to trick-or-treat candy stops around the ballpark concourse, carnival games and a pumpkin patch "photo BOOth," the festivities feature a 6:30 pm costume contest, with prizes for the top three contestants.

Traditional ballpark food and beverages will be available for purchase. Pets are not allowed.

