Halloween with the Hooks Returns October 27

September 30, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Calling all ghouls and goblins on the search for Halloween candy, mark October 27 on your calendar for Halloween with the Hooks from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. presented by H-E-B.

The ninth annual event is free to the public and includes a costume contest that will begin near home plate at 6:30 p.m. with prizes for the top three contestants. All activities will take place at Whataburger Field, including trick-or-treat candy stops around the concourse and warning track, carnival games and a pumpkin patch "photo BOOth" at the Hooks mural located just outside the main gate at Ken Schrom Plaza.

"H-E-B is proud to again be the presenting sponsor of Halloween with the Hooks; a wonderful event that provides a safe and family-friendly environment for trick-or-treating," said Krystal Houck, H-E-B Director of Marketing & Merchandising. "We look forward to seeing you at Whataburger Field on October 27th!"

Halloween with the Hooks also coincides with CC Movie Nights, presented by Reliant. Guests can enjoy the animated family-friendly film Hotel Transylvania starting at 7:00 p.m. on the videoboard.

"The Corpus Christi Hooks organization couldn't be more excited for the return of this event and to see all the great costumes and interaction among community members," said Maggie Freeborn, Hooks Director of Business Development. "The Hooks are thankful for the support of H-E-B and our local businesses who help provide a fun, safe night for trick-or-treating and activities."

The Hooks are also accepting food donations to benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Guests are encouraged to donate canned food item(s) upon arrival to the stadium.

Traditional ballpark food and beverages will be available for purchase. Pets are not allowed.

For more information, visit the Halloween with the Hooks page. Companies that wish to participate in the trick-or-treat portion and set up a table for free may contact Maggie Freeborn via email ([email protected]) or by phone at 361-561-4676.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 30, 2022

Halloween with the Hooks Returns October 27 - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.