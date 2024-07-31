Halifax Wanderers Sign Canadian Midfielder Sean Rea: #CanPL
July 31, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Halifax Wanderers FC has signed Canadian midfielder Sean Rea to a contract through the 2025 Canadian Premier League season
Rea, had a decorated two-year stint at Valour FC, where he was named the league's U21 Player of the Year in 2022
