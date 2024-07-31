Halifax Wanderers Sign Canadian Midfielder Sean Rea: #CanPL

July 31, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







Halifax Wanderers FC has signed Canadian midfielder Sean Rea to a contract through the 2025 Canadian Premier League season

Rea, had a decorated two-year stint at Valour FC, where he was named the league's U21 Player of the Year in 2022

#CanPL -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.