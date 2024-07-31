Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Cavalry FC August 3

July 31, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Amer Didić of Atlético Ottawa with a header

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography) Amer Didić of Atlético Ottawa with a header

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa remains at the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table despite suffering just a third loss of the season last weekend to York United. Looking to bounce back under the lights at TD Place, Ottawa hosts Cavalry FC for the final time in the 2024 Regular Season on Saturday (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

It's the annual match in support of Eastern Ontario Potcake Rescue, as we look to find Kai a new home on his Big Night.

Here's everything you need to know before Saturday's clash at TD Place.

Atlético Ottawa is two (2) points clear at the top of the CPL table after 16 matches in the 2024 season (8-5-3).

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético fell away to second place York United.

Goal(s): Ollie Bassett

Last time out in the CPL, Cavalry FC (4th place, 4-9-3) defeated Vancouver FC 1-0 at Willoughby Park, BC.

Striker Rubén del Campo leads the league in goals scored (8) after 16 matches.

Del Campo was inches away from a 9th goal, and tieing the game, as his left-footed effort struck the post against York.

Forge's Kwasi Poku and York's Brian Wright also have eight (8) goals this season.

Cavalry forward Tobias Warschewski follows with seven (7).

Atlético Ottawa leads the league in goals scored (29) with the highest goals per match (1.81).

Atlético has taken the second most shots (160) but leads in shots on target (81) with a 51% accuracy in front of goal.

Cavalry has taken two fewer shots than Ottawa (158) but only has a 38% accuracy in front of goals (60 shots on target).

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (5) and the third-best defence in the league (19 goals conceded).

Cavalry also has five (5) clean sheets and the second-best defence (15 goals conceded).

This is the third clash between Ottawa and Cavalry in the 2024 season, with both matches ending in 1-1 draws.

Didić gave Ottawa the lead in the second match of the season at TD Place before Kris Twardek's last-minute own-goal pegged Atlético back.

In June's clash in Alberta, Warschewski gave the hosts an early lead but Alberto Zapater's 39th-minute header ensured honours even.

Saturday's clash at TD Place is in support of Eastern Ontario Potcake Rescue (EOPR), an organization committed to rescuing and finding safe, suitable and loving forever homes for island dogs (potcakes) from various islands in the Caribbean.

This is the fourth annual collaboration with EOPR, having looked to find fur-ever homes for Cricket, Shadow and Bruce in the last few years.

Tickets purchased through this link will provide a $5 kickback to EOPR and you can meet Kai, along with many of his four-legged friends at the match on Saturday.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-3D-3L; 22 goals scored, 13 goals conceded.

Amer Didić of Atlético Ottawa with a header

(Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

