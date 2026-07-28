Halifax Tides FC Sign Forward Meredith McDermott

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax Tides FC News Release







HALIFAX, N.S. - Halifax Tides FC have signed forward Meredith McDermott during the Northern Super League mid-season transfer window.

McDermott joins the Tides after a standout collegiate career at the University of Virginia, where she spent four seasons competing in one of the nation's top conferences. A three-year starter for the Cavaliers, she established herself as a dynamic attacking player and consistent offensive contributor in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Throughout her collegiate career, McDermott earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week honours and was named to the 2025 ACC All-Tournament Team. She was also recognized for her excellence in the classroom, earning multiple ACC All-Academic Team selections and ACC Honor Roll recognition while helping Virginia compete at the highest level of NCAA Division I soccer.

Prior to her collegiate career, McDermott developed with FC Stars ECNL and was named the 2021 New England Prep School Player of the Year, earning a reputation as one of the region's top young talents.

"Meredith is an exciting young player who brings energy, attacking quality, and a strong competitive mindset," said Ruth Fahy, Vice President of Football, Halifax Tides FC. "She has consistently performed at a high level in one of the strongest conferences in college soccer, and we believe she has all the attributes to make a successful transition to the professional game.

We're excited to welcome her to Halifax."

McDermott begins her professional career with the Tides after a standout collegiate career, bringing pace and creativity to the club's attack as Halifax continues its push for a playoff position in its second Northern Super League campaign.

"I am very excited to be joining the Tides and the Northern Super League to start my professional career," said McDermott. "I am grateful for this opportunity and eager to help contribute to the team's success. I have heard the environment at Wanderers Grounds is one of the best in the NSL and I can't wait to get started and meet everyone."

McDermott's signing further reflects Halifax's commitment to adding high-character, high-potential players as the club prepares for the upcoming Northern Super League season.

About Halifax Tides FC Halifax Tides FC is a professional soccer club based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, competing in the Northern Super League. The Tides are dedicated to growing the game of soccer in Atlantic Canada, promoting inclusivity, and inspiring the next generation of players and fans.

For more information: Marilyn Burke Marketing & Communication Manager marilyn.burke@tidesfc.ca.







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