Calgary Wild FC Strengthens Roster with Three Key Signings During Transition Window

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC has bolstered its roster for the final half of the 2026 Northern Super League season, announcing the addition of three experienced players during the league's transition window: Americans Taylor Otto and Madison Pogarch, along with Canadian centre back Frédérique St-Jean.

The trio brings a wealth of professional, collegiate and international experience to Calgary as the club continues to build momentum under new head coach Leah Blayney.

"These three players bring experience, composure and versatility to our squad at an important point in the season," said Leah Blayney, Head Coach, Calgary Wild FC. "They are proven competitors who have performed in top collegiate and professional environments, and each will add quality and depth to our back line. Just as importantly, they are players whose character and mentality align with the culture we're continuing to build here in Calgary."

Otto arrives in Calgary with extensive professional experience spanning Australia, North America and Europe. The Cleveland, Ohio resident was selected 11th overall in the 2021 NWSL Draft by Racing Louisville FC after a standout career at the University of North Carolina, where she appeared in 84 matches and helped the Tar Heels remain among the nation's elite programs. She has since played professionally with Racing Louisville, Celtic FC in Scotland, Gotham FC and Australia's Melbourne City FC, where she became a fixture in the club's starting lineup across two A-League Women seasons.

St-Jean returns to Canada following an outstanding collegiate career, most recently at the University at Buffalo where she established herself as one of the Mid-American Conference's premier defenders. A two-time First-Team All-MAC selection and multiple All-Region honouree, the Montreal native anchored one of the top defensive units in NCAA Division I while also contributing offensively on set pieces. Prior to Buffalo, she spent four seasons at St. John's University, helping lead the Red Storm to multiple successful campaigns.

Pogarch adds another accomplished professional presence to Calgary's defensive unit. The Hartland, Michigan native has competed extensively in the National Women's Soccer League with Portland Thorns FC, San Diego Wave FC and Utah Royals, while also spending time in Sweden's top division with Hammarby. A standout collegiate defender at Central Michigan and Rutgers University, Pogarch earned multiple conference honours and represented the United States at the 2019 Nordic Tournament with the U-23 National Team.

The three additions provide Calgary Wild FC with increased experience, leadership and defensive depth.

All three players will be in the Calgary Wild FC's lineup tonight when they travel to take on the AFC Toronto. About Calgary Wild FC Calgary Wild FC is one of six teams in the Northern Super League which began in 2025, featuring some of the best women's soccer players in the world. Shop our exclusive merch and be one of the early #fansinthewild. For the latest news and information on Calgary Wild FC, visit www.calgarywildfc.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and X. Follow the league at www.nsl.ca.







Northern Super League Stories from July 28, 2026

Calgary Wild FC Strengthens Roster with Three Key Signings During Transition Window - Calgary Wild FC

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