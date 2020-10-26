Half a Million Pounds of Food Expected to be Donated on November 11th

The Rocket City Trash Pandas have partnered with local organizations to help feed families across North Alabama in a big way as the holiday season approaches.

On Wednesday, November 11, a Guinness World Record attempt for "Largest Food Drive in 24 Hours at a Single Location" will take place at Toyota Field. The goal of 600,000 pounds of food would eclipse the current record of 559,885 pounds, set back in 2011 in North Carolina.

The drive will run from 8 AM to 8 PM. For safety purposes, there will be a designated drive-through route to drop off non-perishable food items. Drop-offs will be contactless - food can be placed in the back seat or trunk and volunteers will simply remove the items from the vehicle. Any size donation is encouraged and appreciated.

Cameras will be set up on site to document the donations, weigh stations, and packing of the trucks for the world record attempt. Independent witnesses will also be on hand to confirm a breaking of the record. Giveaways will take place throughout the day for those who contribute food items.

For ease of traffic flow, visitors with donations should enter Toyota Field from the west via Intergraph Road, taking a left on Lime Quarry Road and then another left onto Town Madison Blvd to arrive at the stadium.

