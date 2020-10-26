Generals Unveil Newest Economic Impact Study

JACKSON, TN - The Generals are proud to call Jackson home, and serve as an entertainment destination for this great community! Honoring the many year of support, we are excited to share our most recent economic impact information with you, the fans. We are on the right track!

A BIG Generals, "Thank You!"

JOIN US FOR A SPECIAL FAN FORUM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31ST

All Jackson Generals season ticket & suite holders are invited to join us at The Ballpark on Saturday, October 31st for a special fan forum, hosted by members of the Generals front office!

EVENT INFORMATION

Time: 12pm - 2pm

Where: The Ballpark at Jackson Picnic Pavilion

Parking: All fans are asked to park in the Ballpark's northwest parking lot for the event.

-Hot Dogs, Chips, and snacks will be served.

-Generals front office staff will be on hand to answer all questions ahead of the 2021 season.

-Fans can enter the Ballpark through the Pavilion ramp located on the West side of the park.

For more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

The Jackson Generals, a West Tennessee franchise since 1998, are the Double-A minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks. The Generals play at The Ballpark at Jackson, Tennessee's 2017 & 2018 Pro Sports Field of the Year.

