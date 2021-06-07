Hair HR Runs Miners Win Streak to Seven

Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners (7-1) once again found themselves trailing the New York Boulders (4-6) for the second consecutive game on Sunday afternoon. And, once again, the Miners would rally past and defeat the Boulders 4-3 in front of 1,270 fans at Skylands Stadium.

New York would once again score in the top of the first inning on a solo HR by Austin Dennis. The Boulders would add two more runs in the third inning on back-to-back singles by Tucker Nathans and Devonte Mitchell, but would strand two runners on to end the third.

The Miners would answer right back in the bottom of the third with a RBI single by Nilo Rijo, and then later score on a throwing error - the second of the inning - by Boulders starting pitcher Danny Wirchansky. The Miners would leave the bases loaded, however, to end the bottom of the third.

The score would stay 3-2 until the fifth, when Audy Ciriaco would lead the inning off with a walk. Trey Hair would then take a 2-0 fastball deep over the wall in center field to give the Miners a 4-3 lead. Hair's blast went an estimated 435 feet into the woods beyond the batters eye wall in center.

Armed with a one run lead, Miners starter Mike Castellani would make sure the lead would hold, as he went into the seventh holding the 4-3 advantage. Michael Mediavilla would come on with runners on first and third in the seventh and strike out Milton Smith to keep the Miners in front. Mediavilla would get into a bases loaded jam in the eighth inning, but would work out of it without allowing a run. Michael punctuated the inning with a strikeout to strand three runners on. Jalen Miller, Sr. would come on in the ninth and would set the Boulders down to earn his third save of the season.

The Miners are off tomorrow before hosting Équipe Québec in a three game series beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch for all three nights is scheduled for 7:05 pm, and all three games will be broadcasted on both frontierleaguetv.com and the Miners Radio Network, mixlr.com/scminers

