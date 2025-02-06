Hailey Whitaker & Lucy Cappadona Join the Montréal Roses, as Training Camp Approaches

Montréal - The Montréal Roses are thrilled to announce the addition of Hailey Whitaker and Lucy Cappadona to their roster. A talented forward, Hailey will bring offensive power and valuable experience gained at both the professional and collegiate levels. Meanwhile, Lucy, a promising central defender and captain of her university team, will strengthen the defensive line with her solidity, versatility, and leadership. These signings are made possible thanks to the support of FASKEN, a founding partner of the club and a key ally in our vision for women's soccer in Montréal.

The Montréal Roses also recently announced that they will play their home matches at the Bois-de-Boulogne Sports Center in Laval. Already home to their renovated training centre, this stadium becomes the first in Canada dedicated to a professional women's soccer team. With a 5,581-seat capacity, it offers an immersive fan experience with its grandstand configuration. Easily accessible by car and public transit, the venue will also host other events, strengthening its role within the local community.

HAILEY WHITAKER: A NEW ENERGY ON THE RIGHT FLANK

After an impressive season with Valur Reykjavík in Besta deild kvenna, the top-tier women's soccer league in Iceland, Hailey Whitaker made her mark as a key starter, playing every match last season and contributing to Valur's Icelandic Cup victory.

Before her European journey, the 24-year-old right-back from Birmingham, Alabama, excelled at Auburn University, standing out both academically and athletically. Known for her speed and tactical vision, she brings valuable energy and dynamism to any team she plays for.

Always eager to push her limits, Hailey fulfilled a lifelong dream by competing in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Her pre-game ritual is simple but consistent: a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. A devoted fan of Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk, she balances her soccer career with a passion for video games.

"Hailey Whitaker brings valuable pace on the flank, combining relentless work ethic with game intelligence. Defensively, she excels at reading passing lanes and intercepting attacks. Offensively, her explosiveness and stamina allow her to contribute throughout the match. Despite her 5'1" stature, she makes up for it with remarkable agility and a low centre of gravity, enhancing her ball control and strength in duels. Her experience in Iceland, playing in a physically demanding league, has further shaped her ability to stand her ground. She could become a key asset on the right flank." - Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director of the Montréal Roses

HAILEY WHITAKER

Height: 5'1"

Date of Birth: February 24, 2000 (24)

Birthplace: Birmingham, Alabama, USA

Position: Right-back

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: Montréal Roses (Canada)

Previous Club: Valur Reykjavík (Iceland)

LUCY CAPPADONA: A YOUNG LEADER AT THE HEART OF THE DEFENSE

At 22 years old, Lucy Cappadona is an exciting defensive prospect from the University of Connecticut. As team captain and a multiple-time All-BIG EAST selection, she played 90 matches throughout her collegiate career, anchoring a defensive line that boasted an impressive record of clean sheets.

Her ability to step up in crucial moments was evident when she scored a game-winning goal in the first round of the NCAA tournament, helping her team advance in the playoffs. Her knack for scoring key goals, combined with her strong tactical awareness, made her an irreplaceable asset for the UConn Huskies.

Before each match, Lucy takes a few minutes to meditate and wears her lucky socks, a ritual that helps her maintain focus. She admires Julie Ertz and enjoys cooking as a way to unwind after intense training sessions.

"Lucy is a rock-solid defender in one-on-one duels. Offensively, she has the ability to break lines, either through passing or dribbling. She knows how to exploit spaces and progress the ball past the first line of pressure. A versatile player, she can operate as a centre-back or a fullback on either side." - Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director of the Montréal Roses

LUCY CAPPADONA

Height: 5'6"

Date of Birth: April 13, 2002 (22)

Birthplace: Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA

Position: Centre-back

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: Montréal Roses (Canada)

Previous Club: University of Connecticut (USA)

SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the Montréal Roses' inaugural season will go on sale starting February 12. To stay updated with key sales information, fans are encouraged to sign up for the club's official newsletter.

This is the last chance to join the priority list and gain exclusive access to the best seats before the official sales launch. With a $50 deposit per seat, fans can secure their spot for the 12 home matches of this historic season. Visit Ticketmaster to reserve your place now.

For inquiries with the club's sales representatives, contact: billets@rosesmtl.ca.

STYLE AND PRIDE: A COLLECTION AVAILABLE NOW

The very first collection of apparel and accessories in the colours of the Montréal Roses has generated exceptional enthusiasm, leading to a restock of all items, now available on www.rosesmtl.ca. In addition to the team scarf and regular merchandise, new items have arrived: a decorative pillow, a sleep mask, and a white t-shirt from the Double Delight collection.

