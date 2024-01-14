Hagaman, Wilkie Suspended for Two and Three Games

PEORIA, IL - Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman and assistant captain Zach Wilkie have been announced as suspended by the SPHL following their actions in the first period of Saturday's contest against the Huntsville Havoc. Hagaman was assessed a five-minute fighting major and a game misconduct with Wilkie being assessed a fighting major and a game misconduct, all at the 15:58 mark of the first period. Hagaman has been suspended for two games while Wilkie has been suspended for three.

From the SPHL official release...

Peoria's Alec Hagaman has been suspended two games under Rule 23.3 for his actions in Game 141, Huntsvilleat Peoria, played on Saturday, January 13.

Hagaman was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2,Fighting(Aggressor) at 15:58 of the first period.Hagaman will miss Peoria's games against Huntsville (January 14) and Evansville (January 20)."

"Peoria's Zach Wilkie has been suspended three games, under Rule 23.3 and Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline,for his actions in Game 141, Huntsville at Peoria, played on Saturday, January 13.Wilkie was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Fighting (Aggressor) at15:58 of the first period.Wilkie will miss Peoria's games against Huntsville (January 14) and Evansville (January 20 and 21)."

The Rivermen will host the Huntsville Havoc this afternoon for the final of three straight games at Carver Arena. Face-off is set for 3:15 pm.

