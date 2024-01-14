SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced the following suspensions:

Peoria's Alec Hagaman

Peoria's Alec Hagaman has been suspended two games under Rule 23.3 for his actions in Game 141, Huntsville at Peoria, played on Saturday, January 13.

Hagaman was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Fighting (Aggressor) at 15:58 of the first period.

Hagaman will miss Peoria's games against Huntsville (January 14) and Evansville (January 20).

Peoria's Zach Wilkie

Peoria's Zach Wilkie has been suspended three games, under Rule 23.3 and Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for his actions in Game 141, Huntsville at Peoria, played on Saturday, January 13.

Wilkie was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Fighting (Aggressor) at 15:58 of the first period.

Wilkie will miss Peoria's games against Huntsville (January 14) and Evansville (January 20 and 21).

Huntsville's Dominick Procopio

Huntsville's Dominick Procopio has been suspended four games under Rule 23.3 and Rule 70.10 for his actions in Game 141, Huntsville at Peoria, played on Saturday, January 13.

Procopio was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation, and a game misconduct under Rule 70.6, Leaving Player's Bench, at 15:58 of the first period.

Procopio will miss Huntsville's games against Peoria (January 14), Pensacola (January 19), Roanoke (January 20) and Fayetteville (January 26).

Huntsville's Dylan Stewart

Huntsville's Dylan Stewart has been suspended two games under Rule 70.10 for his actions in Game 141, Huntsville at Peoria, played on Saturday, January 13.

Stewart was assessed a misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation, at 15:58 of the first period.

Stewart will miss Huntsville's games against Peoria (January 14) and Pensacola (January 19).

Huntsville's Cole Reginato

Huntsville's Cole Reginato has been suspended three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for his actions in Game 141, Huntsville at Peoria, played on Saturday, January 13.

Reginato was assessed a minor penalty for slashing, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.5, Fighting (Continuing Altercation) at 15:58 of the first period.

Reginato will miss Huntsville's games against Peoria (January 14), Pensacola (January 19) and Roanoke (January 20).

