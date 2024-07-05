Hackett and Grout Record Two RBI's Each in LumberKings' Win Over Bees

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Clinton LumberKings (4-1) defeated the Burlington Bees (1-2) 11-3 on Friday night at Community Field.

Jaden Hackbarth set the tone for the LumberKings, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Karson Grout continued his hot streak, driving in two runs with a single in the second inning. Jalen Martinez also had a strong night, going 2-for-5 with an RBI, while Byron Blaise went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Blake Timmons added to the LumberKings' offensive surge, contributing an RBI double and a stolen base, showcasing his versatility. James Hackett delivered a clutch performance, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Gage Franck and Jesse Contreras each chipped in with an RBI, completing the comprehensive team effort.

On the mound, Jack Surdey earned the win for the LumberKings, pitching six solid innings. He allowed seven hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out six. Relievers Rayth Petersen and Jack Turgasen provided excellent support, combining three hitless innings and three strikeouts to close the game.

The LumberKings' big inning came in the sixth, where they scored five runs to break the game open. Highlights of the inning included a 2-RBI single from Hackett and an RBI double from Franck. Despite an early two-run homer from Burlington's Bryce Brown in the first inning, the Bees could not sustain their momentum.

Defensively, the LumberKings were sharp, turning a crucial double play involving Hackbarth and Contreras, which helped stifle the Bees' offense. The LumberKings' strong all-around performance showcased their potential and depth, setting a positive tone for their upcoming games.

The LumberKings head to Illinois Valley tomorrow for a doubleheader. Game one will start at 2:05 p.m. in the bottom of the third inning with the LumberKings leading 2-0, resuming from June 25. The second game is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Fans can tune into tomorrow's broadcast on PLTV. Game one will be broadcast on 100.3 WCCI-FM with Game Two streamed on wcciradio.com.

