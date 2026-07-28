Habaneros Rally past Honeybees

Published on July 27, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - A four-run fourth inning sparked the Mankato Habaneros as they came from behind to beat the Minot Honeybees 9-3 on Monday night at ISG Field.

Minot struck first with two runs in the second inning before adding another in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. The Habaneros responded immediately in the bottom of the fourth, plating four runs to take control for good.

Mankato continued to rain it on in the fifth, scoring four more runs to extend its lead to 8-3 before adding an insurance run in the sixth.

The Habaneros totaled eight hits on the night, led by Katy Olive (Miami University-OH) who launched a two-run home run, scored twice, drove in two runs, and stole two bases. Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) contributed on both sides of the ball, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored while earning the win in the circle after allowing three runs (two earned) over four innings with two strikeouts.

Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) delivered the biggest swing of the game, driving in three runs on a fourth-inning hit that sparked the comeback. Indigo Fish (Winona State University) added an RBI double, while Valerie VanZant (University of Minnesota-Crookston) picked up her first RBI of the season.

After Stangl's outing, Morgan Kostecka (Wisconsin - Green Bay) tossed two scoreless innings with one strikeout.

The Habaneros improve their momentum heading into the next matchup on Tuesday against the Madison Nightmares. First pitch will be thrown at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 27, 2026

Habaneros Rally past Honeybees - Mankato Habaneros

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