Habaneros Lose a Pair

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MADISON, WIS - The Mankato Habaneros dropped both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Madison Night Mares, falling 12-0 in six innings before closing the night with a 6-2 loss at Warner Park.

Madison took control early in game one, scoring five runs in the opening inning before adding two in the third, one in the fifth and four more in the sixth. The Night Mares finished with 14 hits, including three home runs.

Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) recorded Mankato's lone hit in the opener, while Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) stole her 11th base of the season.

The Habaneros bounced back with a stronger effort in game two but couldn't overcome a six-run third inning by Madison.

Trailing 6-0 in the fourth, Mankato got on the board when Katy Olive (Miami University - OH) drove in Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) and Marleigh Louvar (University of St. Thomas) with a two-run single to cut the deficit to four. However, the Habaneros were unable to get any closer over the final three innings.

Parent paced the offense in the nightcap, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Olive collected both RBIs. Indigo Fish (Winona State University) and Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) each added a hit.

Valerie VanZant (University of Minnesota - Crookston) tossed a complete game in the circle, allowing six runs, four earned, on seven hits across six innings.

The Habaneros will look to bounce back in the next game of the series against the Night Mares on Thursday at 1:05 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.