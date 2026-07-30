Ignite Take Season Series from Steam with 10-2 Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







LA CROSSE, WI. - Ignite saw four team home runs in a 10-2 Victory over the La Crosse Steam. Riley Stiles pitched a complete-game gem, striking out three, while Claire Calmes 2 homers set the tone offensively.

How It Happened

Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) broke open the scoring with a one-out solo shot. Her 19th home run of the year mashed to center field. Johnson's homer was the only hit and run of the first for the Ignite. Riley Stiles (Lake Forest) started the game for Wausau. Trailing 1-0, the Steam responded quickly with a two-run homer for themselves.

Trailing 2-1, Claire Calmes (UW-Madison) tied it up with a solo shot for herself. Brynn Daniel (Northwestern State) found a double and Maya Rudy (Benedictine) dribbled an infield single. A sac-fly from Taylor Liebelt (Illinois State) brought home Daniel. Gracie Konkol (St. Thomas, MN) found a bloop single with two outs. Mia Johnson loaded the bases on an infield error, but the bases were left juiced. Riley Stiles found her first strikeout of the day, closing the second without giving up any more hits or runs.

Leading by one, Viola Smith (Eastern Illinois) found a leadoff single. Marley Teasley (Washington) drew a walk. Both were left on, ending the effort. Riley Stiles secured another strikeout and helped the Ignite strand a Steam runner.

Gracie Konkol struck a one-out single into left field to start the fourth. Mia Johnson followed with a walk. The Steam turned a double play to end the game. The Steam would find two hits but fail to cross the plate.

Viola Smith led off with a hit-by-pitch before Claire Calmes smoked her second homer of the game to put the Ignite up three. The Steam found a few hits in their chances at the plate, but no runs came across.

Up 5-2, Taylor Liebelt led off and reached on an error. Gracie Konkol continued her fantastic day at the plate, legging out a bunt single. A Mia Johnson sac-fly extended Liebelt to third, placing runners on the corners. A missed throw on a double steal scored Liebelt and saw Konkol to second base. Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) reached on another error. Viola Smith brought home Konkol and Schwisow with her second career homer. Up 9-2, Claire Calmes reached second on an error thrown out of play. A single from Brynn Daniel put runners on the corners with only one out on the board. A wild pitch scored the tenth run of the game for the Ignite. Marley Teasley drew a walk. A five-run inning for the Ignite came to an end with a fly out. The Steam went three up and three down, closing the sixth.

Gracie Konkol led off the seventh with a walk. Mia Johnson grounded into a fielder's choice, taking away the runner at second. Another error by the La Crosse infield saw Viola Smith reach first with two outs. The Steam got out of the jam, finding the force out at third. The Steam, looking for some life, found a leadoff hit-by-pitch. Riley Stiles largely ended the life with another strikeout and back-to-back fly-outs ended the game for the Steam.

Stats and Facts

Mia Johnson ties the lead in the league in homers with 19, continuing her historic season.

Claire Calmes holds the second-most home runs on the Ignite with 10.

Johnson continued her hit streak, reaching seven games, while Riley Schwisow extended her on-base-streak to nine games.

Coming Up Next

The Ignite will return home for their final game of the regular season on Friday the 31st. First pitch against the Madison Nightmares will be at 6:35 at Athletic Park.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on the All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 29, 2026

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