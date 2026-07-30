Night Mares Sweep Doubleheader Over Mankato Habaneros

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (33-6) swept a doubleheader against the Mankato Habaneros (13-26) on Wednesday night at Warner Park, cruising to a pair of convincing victories.

Game 1

Madison wasted no time taking control in the opener, erupting for five runs in the first inning. Tia Durst (University of Washington) got the scoring started with an RBI double before Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) launched a three-run home run to extend the lead to 4-0. Dannielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) capped the inning with an RBI single to make it 5-0.

The Night Mares added to their advantage in the third when Addie Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) raced around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park home run, pushing the lead to 7-0. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) drove in another run with an RBI single in the fifth to make it 8-0.

Madison ended the game in emphatic fashion in the sixth. With the bases loaded, Lucey crushed a walk-off grand slam to invoke the run rule and seal a 12-0 victory.

Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) was dominant in the circle, tossing a one-hit shutout over six innings to earn the win. Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) was charged with the loss for Mankato.

Game 2

The Night Mares broke through in the third inning of Game 2. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) scored on an error to give Madison the lead before Durst delivered the biggest swing of the game, belting a grand slam to make it 5-0. The Night Mares added another run later in the inning to take a 6-0 advantage.

Mankato answered in the fourth when Katy Olive (Miami University) lined a two-run single to cut the deficit to 6-2. Night Mares starter Kendall Weik (North Carolina State) escaped further trouble by inducing a double play, keeping Madison comfortably in front.

Weik shut the door from there, holding the Habaneros scoreless over the final three innings to finish a complete-game victory as the Night Mares claimed the nightcap 6-2. Valerie VanZant (University of Minnesota Crookston) took the loss for Mankato.

The Night Mares and Habaneros conclude their four-game series Thursday afternoon at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.