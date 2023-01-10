Gwinnett Stripers to Host Virtual National Anthem Auditions

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are once again launching a virtual search for National Anthem performers.

All interested singers, vocal groups (five singers or less), and musicians can send a digital submission (video or audio) of their acapella or unaccompanied performance of the National Anthem to info@gostripers.com by January 31.

Candidates will be judged on tone, pace (90 seconds or less), and clarity. Beginning in February, top candidates will be invited to participate in virtual auditions. No in-person auditions will be held. Those who have been chosen from the virtual auditions will be contacted to schedule a date to sing the National Anthem during the 2023 season.

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Friday, March 31 vs. Jacksonville. Memberships for 2023 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

