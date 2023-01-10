Storm Chasers Announce New Broadcaster

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced Nicholas Badders as the new "Voice of the Chasers".

Badders comes to the Chasers after serving as the Radio Broadcaster for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the AA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, for the past two seasons. The Livermore, CA native has spent the past 6 years broadcasting professional baseball, including working in the Australian Baseball league where Badders called both the Melbourne Aces home games, as well as the league's nationally televised games on Fox Sports.

"I could not be more excited to join Omaha Storm Chasers," said Badders. "I appreciate Laurie Schlender, Martie Cordaro, Gary Green and the entire Storm Chasers organization for the opportunity to serve as the next voice of the franchise. My first introduction to Minor League Baseball as a young child was attending Omaha Royals games at Rosenblatt Stadium, so I take great pride in the chance to continue sharing the stories of future Royals stars and storied history of baseball in Omaha. I cannot wait to get to work at Werner Park and stir up the storm with the Chasers Family!"

"We're excited to have Nicholas join the Chasers Family as our full-time broadcaster," said Vice President and General Manager Laurie Schlender. "His knowledge of the Royals farm system, combined with his ability to tell great stories over the airwaves will be an asset to our team."

The 2023 season begins on March 31 with the Chasers starting the season on the road against the Indianapolis Indians. The first home game at Werner Park is scheduled for April 4 at 6:35pm vs the Toledo Mud Hens.

