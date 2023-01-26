Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Weekend Tickets on Sale January 31

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In anticipation of the earliest Opening Night in team history, the Gwinnett Stripers announced today that all single-game tickets for Opening Weekend at Coolray Field (March 31 to April 2) will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, January 31.

The Stripers will host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) for the three-game season-opening series:

Friday, March 31, 7:05 p.m.

Opening Night with Postgame Fireworks

2023 Schedule Cling Giveaway, presented by Georgia Power (first 2,500 fans)

Saturday, April 1, 6:05 p.m.

Clear Fanny Pack Giveaway, presented by Gwinnett Daily Post (first 2,000 fans)

Sunday, April 2, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases

Opening Weekend tickets may be purchased online at GoStripers.com/tickets or at the Coolray Field Ticket Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. on January 31. Single-game tickets for all other 2023 home games will go on sale to the public during the Stripers' Preseason Party on Sunday, February 26.

You can also secure a ticket to Opening Night with a Hook, 9 & Sinker Pack. Each pack includes one ticket to nine of the Stripers' most popular games, plus a ticket to the Atlanta Braves' May 21 game vs. the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/hook9sinker.

