LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers have announced a new "Office for a Day" program, giving local professionals the opportunity to enhance creativity by moving their workplace to a safe and socially-distanced environment in a Coolray Field Suite. Each Office Suite is available to rent for $75 a day or $300 a week, and includes internet, TV, and plenty of space to maximize productivity.

Office Suites are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. now until the end of March. Up to four people may occupy the Office Suite, which must be reserved at least 48 hours in advance.

Each Office Suite includes:

Beautiful views of the field, with options for indoor and outdoor seating

Wireless internet access and TV

Free parking

Coffee is included

Assistance from Stripers celebrities Chopper the Groundhog or The Fridge to help with coffee runs, answering emails, phone calls, and more

20% off at Bobby's Tackle Team Store

All people working in the Office Suite will be subject to Coolray Field's COVID-19 safety policies, including temperature checks upon entry and mandatory mask-wearing when outside of the Office Suite. Each Office Suite will be cleaned and sanitized after each day.

To reserve your "Office for a Day," email StripersTickets@braves.com.

