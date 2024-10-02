Gwinnett Stripers' Bryce Elder Selected to 2024 International League All-Star Team

October 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB) announced today the league awards and All-Star teams for both Triple-A leagues, the International League and the Pacific Coast League. Gwinnett Stripers right-hander Bryce Elder was selected to the 2024 International League All-Star Team as one of four Starting Pitchers.

The 25-year-old Elder went 10-6 with a 3.73 ERA in 17 starts during his fourth season with the Stripers, ranking tied for fifth in the IL in wins. He also posted a 1.30 WHIP and .239 BAA while tallying a team-best 11 quality starts. Elder is the seventh pitcher to record 10-plus wins in season in Gwinnett history (first since Kyle Wright went 10-5 in 2021), and his 10 wins are tied for fourth-most by a Gwinnett pitcher all-time.

Elder's award-winning 2024 campaign included a three-start winning streak from June 1-14 (0.82 ERA, 2 ER in 22.0 IP, 0.73 WHIP, .154 BAA) and a team-best four-start winning streak from July 13-August 25 (2.30 ERA, 7 ER in 27.1 IP, 1.06 WHIP, .245 BAA). From July 13 until the end of the season, he ranked among qualifying IL pitchers in GO/AO ratio (1 st, 1.76), wins (T-6 th, 5), and ERA (7 th, 3.08).

Elder is the 14 th player in Gwinnett history to be selected to a season-ending International League All-Star Team, the fourth to be named as a Starting Pitcher.

International League Postseason All-Stars/Awards (Gwinnett History):

2009: Jairo Asencio (Relief Pitcher), Barbaro Canizares (DH)

2010: Barbaro Canizares (DH), Freddie Freeman (1B, Rookie of the Year)

2011: Stefan Gartrell (OF), Julio Teheran (Starting Pitcher, Pitcher of the Year, Rookie of the Year)

2012: Ernesto Mejia (1B, Rookie of the Year)

2013: Joey Terdoslavich (OF)

2014: Phil Gosselin (Utility)

2017: Ozzie Albies (2B)

2019: Damon Berryhill (Manager of the Year), Adam Duvall (OF)

2022: Kyle Muller (Starting Pitcher)

2023: Allan Winans (Starting Pitcher)

2024: Bryce Elder (Starting Pitcher)

The Gwinnett Stripers open the 2025 season on Friday, March 28 at Charlotte. The 2025 Home Opener is set for Tuesday, April 1 vs. Nashville. Memberships for 2025 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit stripersfinatics.com.

