Minor League Baseball Announces 2024 Triple-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners

October 2, 2024







Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the two leagues that make up the Triple-A classification.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Kyle Manzardo Columbus Cleveland .267/.398/.548, .946, 20 HR, 49 RBI

Second Base Connor Norby* Norfolk Baltimore .293/.382/.496, .878, 17 HR, 60 RBI

Shortstop Andrew Navigato Toledo Detroit .271/.363/.500, .863, 21 HR, 83 RBI, 22 SB

Third Base Coby Mayo Norfolk Baltimore .287/.364/.562, .926, 22 HR, 67 RBI

Catcher Dillon Dingler Toledo Detroit .308/.379/.559, .938, 17 HR, 52 RBI

Outfield Johnathan Rodriguez Columbus Cleveland .301/.390/.540, .930, 29 HR, 94 RBI

Outfield Heston Kjerstad Norfolk Baltimore .300/.397/.601, .998, 16 HR, 58 RBI

Outfield Ji Hwan Bae Indianapolis Pittsburgh .341/.433/.504, .937, 7 HR, 41 RBI

Designated Hitter Matt Koperniak Memphis St. Louis .309/.370/.512, .882, 20 HR, 73 RBI

Utility Nick Yorke** Indianapolis/WorcesterPittsburgh/Boston .333/.420/.498, .918, 8 HR, 45 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Chad Patrick Nashville Milwaukee 26, 14-1, 2.90, 145, 9.57, .215

Starting Pitcher Brandon Young Norfolk Baltimore 20, 5-4, 3.44, 96, 9.71, .241

Starting Pitcher Bryce Elder Gwinnett Atlanta 17, 10-6, 3.73, 102, 9.06, .239

Starting Pitcher Cade Povich Norfolk Baltimore 15, 6-1, 3.48, 89, 10.31, .207

Reliever Evan Sisk Omaha Kansas City 58, 6-2, 1.57, 81, 12.72, .166

Reliever Walter Pennington*** Omaha Kansas City 39, 7-3, 2.13, 82, 11.66, .189

*- was traded to Miami on July 30, 2024, in exchange for LHP Trevor Rogers

**- was trade to Pittsburgh on July 29, 2024, in exchange for RHP Quinn Priester

***- was traded to Texas on July 29, 2024, in exchange for RHP Michael Lorenzen

Manager of the Year Mike Jirschele Omaha Kansas City 89-59, League Champions

Most Valuable Player Johnathan Rodriguez Columbus Cleveland .301/.390/.540, .930, 29 HR, 94 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Chad Patrick Nashville Milwaukee 26, 14-1, 2.90, 145, 9.57, .215

Top MLB Prospect Coby Mayo Norfolk Baltimore .287/.364/.562, .926, 22 HR, 67 RBI

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Jason Vosler Tacoma Seattle .303/.371/.573, .944, 31 HR, 110 RBI

Second Base Jordan Diaz Las Vegas Oakland .301/.362/.529, .891, 22 HR, 85 RBI

Shortstop Nick Allen Las Vegas Oakland .345/.431/.497, .928, 7 HR, 51 RBI

Third Base Andres Chaparro Reno Arizona .328/.405/.572, .977, 23 HR, 85 RBI

Catcher Adrian Del Castillo Reno Arizona .312/.399/.603, 1.002, 26 HR, 75 RBI

Outfield Pedro Leon Sugar Land Houston .299/.372/.514, .886, 24 HR, 90 RBI, 29 SB

Outfield James Outman Oklahoma City Los Angeles (NL) .279/.390/.543, .933, 17 HR, 46 RBI

Outfield Colby Thomas Las Vegas Oakland .272/.344/.559, .903, 17 HR, 45 RBI

Designated Hitter Shay Whitcomb Sugar Land Houston .293/.378/.530, .908, 25 HR, 91 RBI, 26 SB

Utility Armando Alvarez Las Vegas Oakland .315/.407/.560, .967, 15 HR, 54 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Colton Gordon Sugar Land Houston 25, 8-2, 3.94, 124, 9.24, .250

Starting Pitcher Jack Leiter Round Rock Texas 17, 6-4, 3.51, 110, 12.86, .217

Starting Pitcher Ryan Gusto Sugar Land Houston 29, 8-6, 3.70, 141, 8.56, .242

Starting Pitcher A.J.Blubaugh Sugar Land Houston 27, 12-4, 3.83, 128, 9.24, .250

Reliever Grant Holman Las Vegas Oakland 23, 4-0, 0.92, 30, 9.22, .131

Reliever Wander Suero Sugar Land Houston 67, 7-1, 2.66, 71, 9.44, .197, 37 SV

Manager of the Year Mickey Storey Sugar Land Houston 93-56, PCL & Triple-A National Champions

Most Valuable Player Adrian Del Castillo Reno Arizona .312/.399/.603, 1.002, 26 HR, 75 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Jack Leiter Round Rock Texas 17, 6-4, 3.51, 110, 12.86, .217

Top MLB Prospect Deyvison De Los Santos^ Reno Arizona .289/.338/.588, .926, 14 HR, 47 RBI

^- De Los Santos was traded to Miami on July 25, 2024, in exchange for LHP A.J. Puk

