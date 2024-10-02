Minor League Baseball Announces 2024 Triple-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners
October 2, 2024 - International League (IL) News Release
Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the two leagues that make up the Triple-A classification.
INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Kyle Manzardo Columbus Cleveland .267/.398/.548, .946, 20 HR, 49 RBI
Second Base Connor Norby* Norfolk Baltimore .293/.382/.496, .878, 17 HR, 60 RBI
Shortstop Andrew Navigato Toledo Detroit .271/.363/.500, .863, 21 HR, 83 RBI, 22 SB
Third Base Coby Mayo Norfolk Baltimore .287/.364/.562, .926, 22 HR, 67 RBI
Catcher Dillon Dingler Toledo Detroit .308/.379/.559, .938, 17 HR, 52 RBI
Outfield Johnathan Rodriguez Columbus Cleveland .301/.390/.540, .930, 29 HR, 94 RBI
Outfield Heston Kjerstad Norfolk Baltimore .300/.397/.601, .998, 16 HR, 58 RBI
Outfield Ji Hwan Bae Indianapolis Pittsburgh .341/.433/.504, .937, 7 HR, 41 RBI
Designated Hitter Matt Koperniak Memphis St. Louis .309/.370/.512, .882, 20 HR, 73 RBI
Utility Nick Yorke** Indianapolis/WorcesterPittsburgh/Boston .333/.420/.498, .918, 8 HR, 45 RBI
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher Chad Patrick Nashville Milwaukee 26, 14-1, 2.90, 145, 9.57, .215
Starting Pitcher Brandon Young Norfolk Baltimore 20, 5-4, 3.44, 96, 9.71, .241
Starting Pitcher Bryce Elder Gwinnett Atlanta 17, 10-6, 3.73, 102, 9.06, .239
Starting Pitcher Cade Povich Norfolk Baltimore 15, 6-1, 3.48, 89, 10.31, .207
Reliever Evan Sisk Omaha Kansas City 58, 6-2, 1.57, 81, 12.72, .166
Reliever Walter Pennington*** Omaha Kansas City 39, 7-3, 2.13, 82, 11.66, .189
*- was traded to Miami on July 30, 2024, in exchange for LHP Trevor Rogers
**- was trade to Pittsburgh on July 29, 2024, in exchange for RHP Quinn Priester
***- was traded to Texas on July 29, 2024, in exchange for RHP Michael Lorenzen
Manager of the Year Mike Jirschele Omaha Kansas City 89-59, League Champions
Most Valuable Player Johnathan Rodriguez Columbus Cleveland .301/.390/.540, .930, 29 HR, 94 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Chad Patrick Nashville Milwaukee 26, 14-1, 2.90, 145, 9.57, .215
Top MLB Prospect Coby Mayo Norfolk Baltimore .287/.364/.562, .926, 22 HR, 67 RBI
PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Jason Vosler Tacoma Seattle .303/.371/.573, .944, 31 HR, 110 RBI
Second Base Jordan Diaz Las Vegas Oakland .301/.362/.529, .891, 22 HR, 85 RBI
Shortstop Nick Allen Las Vegas Oakland .345/.431/.497, .928, 7 HR, 51 RBI
Third Base Andres Chaparro Reno Arizona .328/.405/.572, .977, 23 HR, 85 RBI
Catcher Adrian Del Castillo Reno Arizona .312/.399/.603, 1.002, 26 HR, 75 RBI
Outfield Pedro Leon Sugar Land Houston .299/.372/.514, .886, 24 HR, 90 RBI, 29 SB
Outfield James Outman Oklahoma City Los Angeles (NL) .279/.390/.543, .933, 17 HR, 46 RBI
Outfield Colby Thomas Las Vegas Oakland .272/.344/.559, .903, 17 HR, 45 RBI
Designated Hitter Shay Whitcomb Sugar Land Houston .293/.378/.530, .908, 25 HR, 91 RBI, 26 SB
Utility Armando Alvarez Las Vegas Oakland .315/.407/.560, .967, 15 HR, 54 RBI
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher Colton Gordon Sugar Land Houston 25, 8-2, 3.94, 124, 9.24, .250
Starting Pitcher Jack Leiter Round Rock Texas 17, 6-4, 3.51, 110, 12.86, .217
Starting Pitcher Ryan Gusto Sugar Land Houston 29, 8-6, 3.70, 141, 8.56, .242
Starting Pitcher A.J.Blubaugh Sugar Land Houston 27, 12-4, 3.83, 128, 9.24, .250
Reliever Grant Holman Las Vegas Oakland 23, 4-0, 0.92, 30, 9.22, .131
Reliever Wander Suero Sugar Land Houston 67, 7-1, 2.66, 71, 9.44, .197, 37 SV
Manager of the Year Mickey Storey Sugar Land Houston 93-56, PCL & Triple-A National Champions
Most Valuable Player Adrian Del Castillo Reno Arizona .312/.399/.603, 1.002, 26 HR, 75 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Jack Leiter Round Rock Texas 17, 6-4, 3.51, 110, 12.86, .217
Top MLB Prospect Deyvison De Los Santos^ Reno Arizona .289/.338/.588, .926, 14 HR, 47 RBI
^- De Los Santos was traded to Miami on July 25, 2024, in exchange for LHP A.J. Puk
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from October 2, 2024
- Bae and Yorke Named to International League All-Star Team - Indianapolis Indians
- Five Tides Named League All-Stars as Mayo Earns Top MLB Prospect - Norfolk Tides
- Johnathan Rodriguez Named 2024 IL Most Valuable Player - Columbus Clippers
- Gwinnett Stripers' Bryce Elder Selected to 2024 International League All-Star Team - Gwinnett Stripers
- Chad Patrick Named International League Pitcher of the Year - Nashville Sounds
- Three Storm Chasers Honored with International League Awards - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Minor League Baseball Announces 2024 Triple-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners - IL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.