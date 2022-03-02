Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2022 Promotions Schedule

March 2, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers announced today their 2022 Promotions Schedule, including giveaways, fireworks shows, theme nights, special appearances, and weekly promotions awaiting fans at Coolray Field this season.

Gwinnett's 75-game home schedule, unaffected by the current lockout of Major League Baseball, begins on Tuesday, April 12. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Sunday, March 13 at 10 a.m.

The Stripers will celebrate the team's contribution to the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves throughout the season, beginning with Opening Night on April 12 when the Braves World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist comes to Coolray Field. During the 7:05 p.m. game, Stripers fans will have the opportunity to take a picture with the historic Commissioner's Trophy.

Tributes to the reigning World Champions continue during the Stripers' 10 Premium Giveaway dates, including a t-shirt boasting Gwinnett's status as "Triple-A Affiliate of the 2021 World Champions" (April 16 and July 9), and another yet-to-be-unveiled Championship-themed giveaway (July 30-31).

The Stripers will give away two bobbleheads in 2022, including one commemorating fan-favorite infielder Sean Kazmar Jr. (July 16). Gwinnett's all-time leader in games (750), hits (675), runs (308), RBIs (296), and total bases (973) over eight seasons with the club, Kazmar announced his retirement from a 17-year playing career last November.

All 10 Premium Giveaway dates:

World Champs Affiliate T-Shirt (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling)

Saturday, April 16: first 1,000 fans

Saturday, July 9: first 1,500 fans

Xolos de Gwinnett Black Cap (presented by Georgia Power)

Saturday, April 30: first 1,000 fans

Saturday, June 18: first 1,500 fans

Button Gwinnett Replica Jersey (presented by Gwinnett Daily Post)

Saturday, June 4: first 1,000 fans

Saturday, August 20: first 1,500 fans

Sean Kazmar Jr. Stripers Bobblehead

Saturday, July 16: first 2,500 fans

TBD World Champions Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling)

Saturday, July 30: first 2,500 fans

Sunday, July 31: first 2,500 fans

TBD Bobblehead Giveaway

Saturday, September 17: first 2,500 fans

The Stripers will switch it up from their normal uniforms and wear Specialty Jerseys five times throughout the year. All game-used Specialty Jerseys will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com, including:

Atlanta Black Crackers Negro League Tribute Jersey (April 15)

Star Wars Jersey (May 7)

Gwinnett Peaches Retro Jersey (May 30)

Independence Day Patriotic Jersey (July 4)

Black Panther Jersey for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Series (September 2)

The Stripers have also announced their lineup of weekly promotions, including:

Family Value Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): Hot dogs for $2, desserts for $1.

Wet Nose Wednesday / Xolos de Gwinnett: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank, plus the Stripers will transform into the "Xolos de Gwinnett" to honor Gwinnett County's rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

Thirsty Thursday™ (presented by Michelob Ultra): Select 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 each (fans must be age 21 and older).

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.

Giveaway Saturday: Premium Giveaways at the gates on select Saturdays.

Sunday Funday (presented by Georgia United Credit Union): A special matinee game for families, with post-game kids run the bases (weather permitting).

All Thirsty Thursday™ games will be enhanced with unique food buffets and themes, including Crawfish Boil (April 14), College Night (April 28), Cinco de Mayo (May 5), AAPI Heritage Night (May 19), Pride Night (June 16), Whole Hog BBQ (July 14), Frank 'N Stein (September 15), and more.

Each Fireworks Friday concludes a theme night, including Tribute to the Atlanta Black Crackers Negro League Team (April 15), Agriculture Night (April 29), Faith & Family Night (May 6), Salute to Armed Forces (May 20), Shut Out Cancer (June 3), Outdoors Night (June 17), Salute to First Responders (July 8), Wizards & Wands (July 15), Princess & Pirate (July 29), Pink in the Park (August 19), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (September 9), and Fan Appreciation Night (September 16).

Coolray Field will host 14 post-game fireworks shows in all, the 12 Fireworks Fridays plus Memorial Day (May 30) and an Independence Day extravaganza (July 4).

Additional highlights of the Promotions Schedule include the 2022 Schedule Cling Giveaway (presented by Georgia Power) on April 12, the return of Star Wars Night (with a baseball giveaway for the first 500 kids age 12 and under) on May 7, appearances from Peppa Pig on May 21 and PJ Masks on September 3, and Margaritaville Night at the Park with Shrimp Boil and Caribbean Steel Concert on July 28.

"Our 2022 promotions schedule is possibly our most exciting ever, as we celebrate being the Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 World Series champions with multiple premium giveaways," said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Erin McCormick. "The excitement doesn't end there, as we host salutes to Negro League Baseball, the Armed Forces, and First Responders, and roll out theme nights like Star Wars Night, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, Margaritaville Night, and more."

A full list of 2022 promotions can be viewed online at GoStripers.com/promotions. All promotions, dates, and times are subject to change.

Nine of the Stripers' biggest promotional nights can be secured now with a Hook, 9, & Sinker Pack. Each pack includes a Field Box seat for nine of the Stripers' most popular games, including Opening Night (April 12), Star Wars Night (May 7), four Fireworks Nights (including July 4), and three Premium Giveaways (Xolos Black Caps on June 18, Sean Kazmar Jr. Bobbleheads on July 16, and Button Gwinnett Replica Jerseys on August 20). The pack also includes a Home Run Porch ticket to the Atlanta Braves' May 29 game vs. the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Over $250 in value, packs can be purchased starting at just $120 at GoStripers.com/hook9sinker.

Gwinnett begins the year on Tuesday, April 5 at Memphis before returning to Coolray Field for Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville. Memberships, Luxury Suites, Group Outings, and more are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.