Growlers Partner with Seelye Auto Group for Give Back Program

April 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Family. Friends. FUN. Every summer, the community of Kalamazoo has the opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends through FUN at the ballpark. Every single person has special memories about spending time with their loved ones, and we're incredibly lucky to have that here in Kalamazoo with the Growlers. Having the chance to provide face-to-face time with loved ones is why we do what we do.

But, there's a problem.

We can't provide FUN for the community without the support of the community itself. Therefore, we need community partners who also care about providing this FUN for families, friends, and loved ones. Luckily, we have a new sponsor this year that wants to help provide these great memories for the Kalamazoo community for years to come - Seelye Auto Group.

Jay Rustenholtz, the "Caring Car Guy" at Seelye, has agreed to give back to the Growlers. After having a chance to meet Jay, he understands the importance of quality time with families and places for the community to congregate and celebrate. If you don't believe me, just Google his name, and you'll see the countless ways he's given back to the Kalamazoo community over the past few years.

Now, he wants to do the same for the Growlers! For every referral, test drive, dealership visit, and car purchase, he'll be donating back to the community team. All you have to do is mention the Growlers when you make an appointment. Therefore, we hear at the Growlers wanted to share - If you're shopping for a car, start with Jay! He's graciously offering this give back program, so we can continue providing FUN for families and friends right here in Kalamazoo.

Jay can be reached at 269-303-0097. BIG thank you to Jay and the team at Seelye Auto Group!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 9, 2021

Growlers Partner with Seelye Auto Group for Give Back Program - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.