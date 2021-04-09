Booyah Sign Outfielder and Pitcher from Georgia State University

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are pleased to announce the additions of Dalton Pearson and Jacob Riordan to the 2021 roster as the team inches closer to Northwoods League Opening Day.

A native of John's Creek, Georgia, outfielder Dalton Pearson is in his true freshman season. He has appeared in 28 games for the Panthers this spring, starting in 27, and is hitting .238 going into the weekend. He has also scored nine times while driving in another nine and has stolen three bases. As a high school senior, Pearson was ranked as the 13th overall prospect and No. 4 outfielder in the state of Georgia. He was also tabbed as the No. 32 outfielder nationwide. He had many accolades as a high schooler, including a 2020 Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason High Honorable Mention All-America and All-Southeast Region first-team, three-time Perfect Game Underclass All-American, including second-team honors in 2019 and high honorable mention recognition in 2017 and 2018. A natural athlete, Pearson also excelled on the gridiron. On the football field, he was an all-state football player, earning first-team honors in 2019 by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as an athlete and by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) as a receiver.

Joining Pearson this summer is his Georgia State teammate, Jacob Riordan. The 6-3 right-handed pitcher from Marietta is in his first season with the Panthers after a nomadic first two seasons removed from high school. In 2019, Riordan made 15 appearances for the Pensacola State Pirates, recording 23 innings pitched and posting a 2-2 record. In an abbreviated 2020, he made five appearances for the Western Oklahoma State Pioneers, recording 4.1 innings pitched and posting an 0-1 record.

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th. Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Pack are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

