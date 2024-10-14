Growlers Named 2024 NWL Organization of the Year

October 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







The Northwoods League named the Kalamazoo Growlers the 2024 Organization of the Year.

The team won the NWL Championship for the second time in team history and ended the season with a 42-30 overall record in the regular season including winning 18 of the final 21 games.

Field Manager Cody Piechoki solidified himself as one of the top summer collegiate coaches in the country securing his 300th career win as a field manager.

Homer Stryker Field saw 85,063 fans come through the gates over 36 home games for a 2,363 average - near the top in the league.

"Being recognized by your peers as the Northwoods League Organization of the Year is a tremendous honor for our team," said Kalamazoo Growlers GM Tom Olds. "It takes an entire organization to win this award, and we are so grateful to everyone involved that made this happen."

The team overcame a flood from the Kalamazoo River - something not new to the team - but brought serious damages to Homer Stryker Field. A big thank you to the fans, the Kalamazoo Parks & Recreation Department and everybody who helped clean up and restore the ballpark so fast.

We want to thank ALL of our amazing fans for being apart of this incredible journey with us.

We look ahead to 2025 with aspirations of adding new special events, new entertainment, new ballpark improvements and so much more.

The best way to secure the best seats for 2025 is by becoming a Meijer Zoo Crew Member. Guarantee flexible tickets that compliment the busiest of schedules with the best games, best theme nights and all-inclusive food for 2 hours.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.