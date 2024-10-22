Growlers Invite Tampa Bay Rays to Play at Homer Stryker Field

Dear Tampa Bay Rays,

We at the Kalamazoo Growlers were deeply saddened to hear about the devastation caused by the recent hurricanes, particularly the damage to Tropicana Field. As fellow baseball fans, we know the importance of having a strong home field advantage.

With that in mind, we would like to extend a heartfelt invitation for the Tampa Bay Rays to consider playing your home games at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Our stadium, known for its intimate atmosphere and passionate fans, offers a unique and welcoming environment for teams of all levels.

The outfield fences sit at just 291 feet (left field flag pole) and 330 feet (right field flag pole) which would make for lots of home runs, bat flips and viral celly's on a nightly basis.

Homer Stryker Field boasts a capacity of 4,000 people and features a variety of seating options to make a unique experience for fans and players alike.

Beyond the stadium itself, Kalamazoo offers a vibrant community with a rich baseball history. We believe that our city's passion for baseball would make it a welcoming and supportive home for the Tampa Bay Rays.

We understand that this is a difficult time for the Rays organization, and we want to offer our support in any way we can. We believe that playing at Homer Stryker Field could provide a temporary home for the Rays while Tropicana Field is being repaired. Our community would be thrilled to welcome you and support your team. We hope you will consider our offer and look forward to the possibility of hosting you at Homer Stryker Field.

Additionally, we encourage fans to support hurricane relief efforts by donating to reputable organizations such as volunteerflorida.org. Together, we can help those affected by this disaster recover and rebuild.

Sincerely, The Kalamazoo Growlers Baseball Team

