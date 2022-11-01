Growlers Front Office Sees Multiple Promotions

November 1, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - Following a very successful season both on and off the field for the Growlers, multiple front office staff members have received promotions and expanded roles within the organization. The 2022 season saw the most amount of sell out games in team history, a top two finish in total attendance across the Northwoods League (a first in team history), and of course a Northwoods League Championship. You can view the entire Growlers front office staff here.

Promotions

Kevin Timmer

Kevin Timmer has been with the Growlers since the team's inaugural season in 2014 and has now taken over as the Growlers General Manager. In the past few seasons, Kevin has served as the Corporate Development Director as well as the Assistant GM. With Brian Colopy moving into therole of Owner upon completion of buying the team before the 2022 season, this left an opening for the GM role. It was a natural fit for Kevin to assume the role with his tenure and experience with the Growlers. Kevin also sees new responsibilities in Corporate Sponsorships as he takes over that department with the departure of CJ Hurley.

Nick Stoglin

Nick Stoglin has received a promotion to Assistant GM while also maintaining his previous role of Director of Ticket Sales. As Kevin takes over the GM role, it left room for a new Assistant GM. Following such a successful year in ticket sales, it was Nick who received the promotion to the Assistant GM role. Nick has been with the Growlers since 2018 and has served multiple roles in his time. This gave him plenty of experience within different departments to be able to fulfill the duties required of the Assistant GM.

Kendall Soto

Kendall Soto served as the Director of Business Relations in her first full season with the Growlers in 2022. While her title remains the same, Kendall will see an elevated role. Working closely alongside Kevin this past year, Kendall will inherit some of Timmer's previous responsibilities within corporate sales.

Justin Zeldes

Justin Zeldes has received a promotion from Group Sales Leader to a Director of Business Relations alongside Kendall. As Kendall takes over some of Kevin Timmer's old job responsibilities, Justin will now work alongside Kendall in taking over some of the responsibilities left by Timmer. Justin will also work to expand new business relations alongside Kendall as well as maintaining some group sales due to his expertise.

New Additions

Avery Cleveland

Avery Cleveland has interned with the Growlers in each of the previous two seasons within the Ballpark Operations Department. Avery has now been brought on full-time to be the Director fo Food and Beverage for Kalamazoo Concessions. With the new agreement between the Growlers concessions subsidiary Kalamazoo Concessions and Western Michigan University Athletics, Avery oversees the food and beverage operations at WMU athletic events. Avery will also work in partnership with Tom Olds to oversee food and beverage as well as ballpark operations at Growlers games during the summer.

Cole Kuehl

With the departure of Denny Smith to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, Cole Kuehl has been named the new Fan Experience Director. Cole is a Kalamazoo native and proved himself as a box office intern with the Battle Jacks this past summer. Cole will work directly with the Growlers Zoo Crew members to provide the best possible experience to the Growlers best fans.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 1, 2022

Growlers Front Office Sees Multiple Promotions - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.